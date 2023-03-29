Left Menu

Conman Kiran patel to be brought to Ahmedabad after March 31: Officials

According to the police statement, on March 2, 2023, the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to the Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:46 IST
Conman Kiran patel to be brought to Ahmedabad after March 31: Officials
Malini Patel, wife of conman Kiran patel, arrested by police on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Conman Kiran Patel, who obtained government security by falsely identifying as a PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir, will be brought to Ahmedabad after March 31, officials said on Wednesday. "He (Kiran Patel) will be brought to Ahmedabad after March 31 when the notice period to give prior information to (Srinagar jail authorities) will get over," Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, said.

The Ahmedabad Crime branch arrested, Malini Patel, the wife of the conman Patel on Tuesday after, according to police, they illegally took the bungalow of complainant Jagsih Chavda. "The main accused in the case is Kiran Patel and his wife Malini Patel is co-accused," the official added.

According to the police statement, on March 2, 2023, the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to the Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir. A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the hotel where the man was staying, the statement added.

The man was identified as Kiran Patel a resident of Ahmadabad, Gujarat who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns) PMO New Delhi, the statement said. As his replies were found suspicious, he was taken to Police Station Nishat, Srinagar wherein he admitted his crime.

Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him, the statement added. Cases under sections 419,420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered in Police Station Nishat on March 2, 2023, and the investigation was taken up.

According to the statement, a team of SP East Srinagar, SDPO Nehru Park, and SHO Nishat are leading the investigation. The accused Kiran Bhai Patel was arrested on March 3, 2023, and is in police remand up to March 17, 2023, the statement added.

Many relevant persons have been examined in this case. The case is at the initial stage of the investigation. Further details of this case will be shared later on, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023