Conman Kiran patel to be brought to Ahmedabad after March 31: Officials

Conman Kiran Patel, who obtained government security by falsely identifying as a PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir, will be brought to Ahmedabad after March 31, officials said on Wednesday. "He (Kiran Patel) will be brought to Ahmedabad after March 31 when the notice period to give prior information to (Srinagar jail authorities) will get over," Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, said.

The Ahmedabad Crime branch arrested, Malini Patel, the wife of the conman Patel on Tuesday after, according to police, they illegally took the bungalow of complainant Jagsih Chavda. "The main accused in the case is Kiran Patel and his wife Malini Patel is co-accused," the official added.

According to the police statement, on March 2, 2023, the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to the Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir. A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the hotel where the man was staying, the statement added.

The man was identified as Kiran Patel a resident of Ahmadabad, Gujarat who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns) PMO New Delhi, the statement said. As his replies were found suspicious, he was taken to Police Station Nishat, Srinagar wherein he admitted his crime.

Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him, the statement added. Cases under sections 419,420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered in Police Station Nishat on March 2, 2023, and the investigation was taken up.

According to the statement, a team of SP East Srinagar, SDPO Nehru Park, and SHO Nishat are leading the investigation. The accused Kiran Bhai Patel was arrested on March 3, 2023, and is in police remand up to March 17, 2023, the statement added.

Many relevant persons have been examined in this case. The case is at the initial stage of the investigation. Further details of this case will be shared later on, the statement said. (ANI)

