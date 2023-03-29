Left Menu

Maharashtra: Pune BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away

Pune City BJP Chief Jagdish Mulik took to Twitter and said, "A heartfelt tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Girishbhau Bapat of Pune Lok Sabha Constituency! Girish Bhau will be cremated today at 7 pm at Vaikunth crematorium".

BJP Pune MP Girish Bapat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Pune city constituency Girish Bapat on Wednesday passed away in Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune, informed Pune City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik.

BJP MP Girish Bapat was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. He was critically ill and was on life support treatment. BJP MP Girish Bapat won the Lok Sabha elections from the Pune City constituency in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

