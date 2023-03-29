Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand's Haridwar on March 30, to attend inauguration ceremony of Patanjali University

Left Menu

In his day-long visit to Haridwar, which is nearly 250 km from the national capital, the home minister will participate first in the convocation ceremony of Gurukul Kangri University in the morning.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:35 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Haridwar in Uttarakhand on March 30 to attend various events, including the computerization of multipurpose cooperatives of the state and the inauguration ceremony of Patanjali University, officials said on Wednesday. In his day-long visit to Haridwar, which is nearly 250 km from the national capital, the home minister will participate first in the convocation ceremony of Gurukul Kangri University in the morning.

Later, the home minister will attend events that include the computerization of multipurpose cooperatives of the state, and the inauguration of joint cooperative farming, Jan Suvidha Kendras and Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the afternoon at Rishikul Ayurvedic College Ground. As per officials, the computerization of multipurpose cooperative societies in 670 justice panchayats across Uttarakhand has been successfully completed and the home minister will start these online during his visit to the state.

With the launch of this scheme, the officials said, farmers across Uttarakhand will be able to get various facilities under one roof through committees. Along with this, the establishment of Jan Suvidha Kendra and Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 95 Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (MPACS) of the state will also be inaugurated by the Union Minister. In the evening, Shah will be participating in the inauguration ceremony of Patanjali University at Patanjali Yogpeeth. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

