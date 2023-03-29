Left Menu

2,364 Kisan Rail services operated since launch; Rs 4 crore given in subsidy this year: Rail Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:43 IST
Since the launch of the first Kisan Rail service on August 7, 2020 till March 1, 2023, Indian Railways have run approximately 2,364 Kisan Rail services on 167 routes disbursing Rs 4 crore in subsidy this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Kisan Rail services are operated by Indian Railways as scheduled services as well as on on-demand basis.

Vaishnaw said that during 2020-21 and 2021-22, 50 per cent subsidy in freight was granted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) for transportation of fruits and vegetables by Kisan Rail.

During 2020-21, Railways disbursed Rs 27.79 crore which was reimbursed by the MoFPI. During 2021-22, Railways disbursed Rs 121.86 crores in subsidy, out of which Rs 50 crore was reimbursed by MoFPI.

''The subsidy was discontinued by MoFPI w.e.f. April 1, 2022. However, Railways have during the current year up to 01st March 2023, disbursed approximately Rs 4 crore as subsidy at the rate of 45 per cent,'' the minister said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

