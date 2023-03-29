Punjab: Amid hunt for Amritpal, abandoned car found in Kapurthala

With the hunt to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh continuing for a week, an abandoned car was recovered by the Punjab Police in Kapurthala. The car was found in an abandoned condition near a Gurudwara in Kapurthala.

Further investigation is underway in the matter and details are awaited. Earlier, CCTV footage from the national capital came out, where the fugitive Amritpal Singh was seen roaming the streets wearing a denim jacket and jeans with sunglasses on, and covering his face with a mask to hide his identity, along with his associate Papalpreet Singh.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Sunday, sent a letter to the Department of Immigration, Nepal government requesting them to not let pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh travel to a third country, after which the department issued an alert. The Punjab government has launched a massive manhunt against the separatist leader Amritpal Singh who has been hiding since March 18. Indian Embassy has provided the photograph of the Punjab fugitive and all details about him. The embassy also has flagged Nepali authorities that Amritpal Singh could flee to a third country using his own passport or a fake passport.

On March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides, but Amritpal has been on the run since then. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

