SC refuses to entertain plea seeking direction to Centre to make gender, religion-neutral laws on marriage

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking direction to the Centre to make gender and religion-neutral laws on uniform marriage age, divorce, maintenance and alimony.

29-03-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking direction to the Centre to make gender and religion-neutral laws on uniform marriage age, divorce, maintenance and alimony. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud noted the Centre's submission saying that they are not inclined to entertain this plea.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the central government. The Centre has submitted that the government does support uniform laws but such an intervention can only be through legislation. The Centre said that the matter fell under the domain of the legislature.

The apex court said the issue falls under the domain of the legislature. As regards the prayer regarding Law Commission, it is again in the legislative domain, the court said disposing of the plea. The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay. The petitions sought uniform grounds for divorce, alimony, succession, inheritance, adoption, marriage, and maintenance for all citizens of the country, keeping up with the spirit of the Constitution and international conventions. (ANI)

