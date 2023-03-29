Left Menu

Delhi HC seeks response of Jamia Millia, Education Ministry on EWS quota plea

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to all respondents including the Ministry of Education and University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday and fixed the matter for April 18

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 22:33 IST
Delhi HC seeks response of Jamia Millia, Education Ministry on EWS quota plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of Jamia Millia Islamia on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions for providing 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students at the time of admission from the academic year 2023-2024. The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to all respondents including the Ministry of Education and University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday and fixed the matter for April 18.

The petitioner Akanksha Goswami, a law student, stated in the PIL that "Jamia Millia Islamia, by reason of its incorporation and establishment by an act of Parliament, is a central university and not the minority one". "Once it is incorporated and established by the statute, it can never be termed as a minority institution".

It is also stated that the executive council and academic council of Jamia need not necessarily consist of the majority members belonging to the main minority community. Therefore, the question of Jamia being a minority institution does riot arise. The plea further stated that a minority education institution by no stretch of the imagination can be a university under National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act, 2004.

Treating a Central University as a minority educational institution is repugnant to law and it also undermines its status and is against the basic tenet of a Central University, the plea added. "The petitioner further seeks the issuance of Court direction to Jamia Millia Islamia to withdraw its prospectus for the academic year 2023-2024 and issue a fresh prospectus after making provisions for 10 per cent EWS reservation under Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019," the plea read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023