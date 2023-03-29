Left Menu

Odisha: Class 10 student abducted, killed in Jharsuguda, two arrested

Two persons were arrested for allegedly abducting and killing a class ten student in Odisha's Jharsuguda, the police said on Wednesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly abducting and killing a class 10 student in Odisha's Jharsuguda, the police said on Wednesday. As per the police, the victim Samarth Agrawal was kidnapped on March 27 afternoon, and killed on March 28.

The two accused have been identified as Ankit Sharma and his associate Dinesh Agrawal, the former of whom is a family friend of the victim, the police said. Samarth's father Sunit Agrawal had alleged that his son was kidnapped by unknown persons who demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom, after which an FIR was lodged at Jharsuguda town police station.

The police swung into action and scanned CCTV footage of different areas, and nabbed the two accused. Jharsuguda SP Smith Parmar Porusottam told the media, "Three special teams were formed for the case. The two accused kidnapped and killed the boy in the forest in the Bargarh district area. They also tried to burn the body to suppress the identity of the body and crime. The two have been arrested by the police and also seized the car used in the crime. The accused have also confessed to the crime". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

