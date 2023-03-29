Left Menu

'Operation Arikomban': Kerala HC rejects Forest dept plea to capture elephant

Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea by the Forest Department to tranquilise and capture Arikomban, an elephant which has been known to stray into civilian areas in Chinnakkanal and other areas, and directed that it be kept in captivity at the Kodanadu elephant camp.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:13 IST
'Operation Arikomban': Kerala HC rejects Forest dept plea to capture elephant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea by the Forest Department to tranquilise and capture Arikomban, an elephant which has been known to stray into civilian areas in Chinnakkanal and other areas, and directed that it be kept in captivity at the Kodanadu elephant camp. The court asked the Forest Department to track the elephant, tranquilise it and then tie a radio collar around its neck to track its movement.

Earlier, the high court had ordered the suspension of 'Operation Arikomban' (to capture the elephant), till Wednesday. The high court observed that capturing the elephant was the last resort, as it suggested that alternative methods should be explored to keep it from straying into neighbourhoods. There are other ways like attaching a collar and tracking the elephant, the court noted.

The Forest department and Idukki district administration had arranged 11 units of Rapid Response Team, comprising 71 officers, to capture the wild elephant in Idukki. Elaborate arrangements were in place to capture Arikomban after it inflicted damage to properties in Munnar and other nearby areas of Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023