Putin may visit Turkey in late April for inauguration of nuclear power plant -Erdogan

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-03-2023 02:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 02:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey on April 27 for the inauguration of the country's first nuclear power plant built by Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

"Mr. Putin may come to Turkey on April 27 for inauguration ceremony. Or we may attend the ceremony online," Erdogan said in televised comments on private broadcaster ATV.

