S Jaishankar expresses condolence over Girish Bapat's death

BJP MP from Pune city constituency Girish Bapat passed away after being admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed condolences on the death of former BJP MP Girish Bapat remembering his political contributions. "Deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Girish Bapat ji, Member of Parliament from Pune. His political contributions and personal friendships will be long remembered," Jaishankar tweeted, adding extending his sympathies to the deceased's family and admirers.

BJP MP from Pune city constituency Girish Bapat passed away after being admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune. The BJP leader was critically ill. He was admitted to ICU and was on life support.BJP MP Girish Bapat won the Lok Sabha elections from the Pune City constituency in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the BJP leader's demise and remembered his role in strengthening the party in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Shri Girish Bapat Ji was a humble and hardworking leader who served society diligently. He worked extensively for the development of Maharashtra and was particularly passionate about Pune's growth. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti".

"Shri Girish Bapat Ji played a key role in building and strengthening the BJP in Maharashtra. He was an approachable MLA who raised issues of public welfare. He also made a mark as an effective Minister and later as Pune's MP. His good work will keep motivating several people," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also expressed condolences, saying, "I express my heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of BJP MP Girish Bapat. He started his career as a grassroots-level worker to become an ideal public representative". (ANI)

