J-K: Search operations launched near India-Pakistan border after Kathua blast

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh told ANI that an explosion-like sound was heard near BPP Sanyal located along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar in Kathua district in the late evening hours on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 10:55 IST
Visuals from search operations at BPP Sanyal in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A search operation has been launched after a powerful blast occured in Hiranagar near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, triggering fear among the locals, officials said on Thursday. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh told ANI that an explosion-like sound was heard near BPP Sanyal located along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar in Kathua district in the late evening hours on Wednesday.

The explosion was heard within the limits of the Hiranagar police station near the international border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said. After receiving information about the blast, a police team led by SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh rushed to the site and started a search operation.

No injury has been reported so far. The official further said during the preliminary search it has observed that no movement of any article or human being has been found.

"As soon as we got information of big bang sound blast, our police teams immediately rushed to the site and started a search operation," SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh said. However, he ruled out any possibility of infiltration across the border.

He also said that forensic team has collected samples from the site. According to a local living in the Sanyal village, the blast created panic among the villagers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

