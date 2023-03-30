Death toll in ferry fire in southern Philippines climbs to 28 - coast guard
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:42 IST
The death toll from a passenger ferry fire in the southern Philippines has increased to 28, Coast Guard Commodore Rejard Marfe said on Thursday, after more bodies were found on the vessel.
