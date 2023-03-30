RSP achieves ‘record’ of producing 100 MT of crude steel

The steel melting shops of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has achieved the milestone of surpassing production of 100 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel. Atanu Bhowmick, RSP Director In-Charge, visited the Steel Melting Shop-I department on March 29 along with senior officials to congratulate the collective for the feat, the integrated steel plant said in a press release. Congratulating the entire team for this achievement, Bhowmick said, “The milestone has been crossed with the efforts put in by the employees of SMS-I & II as well as all the associated units”. The RSP under the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) had started its journey in Odisha in January 1959, with the commissioning of the Steel Melting Shop-I, which was strengthened with Steel Melting Shop- II commencing production in 1996.

It took 19 years for the RSP to produce 50 MT of crude steel, the release said.

