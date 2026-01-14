Left Menu

Switzerland Sail Grand Prix Sets Sail for 2026 Return on Lake Geneva

The Switzerland Sail Grand Prix is set to return for the 2026 SailGP Championship on Lake Geneva. Geneva replaces Saint-Tropez on the calendar, with races occurring on September 19-20. The event marks a significant milestone as SailGP looks to maintain a stable annual schedule in iconic venues.

Updated: 14-01-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 01:25 IST
The Switzerland Sail Grand Prix will make a triumphant return to Lake Geneva for the 2026 SailGP Championship, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. The Swiss city, having debuted last season, will replace Saint-Tropez on the sailing calendar, positioning itself as the European finale before the decisive races in the UAE.

"The return to Geneva is a landmark for SailGP and our supporters," stated SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts. He emphasized the importance of building a reliable annual tournament circuit in world-renowned locations. In 2025, the Switzerland Sail Grand Prix was lauded as one of Geneva's premier outdoor sporting events.

The previous championship saw Britain clinch victory, with Germany securing their inaugural win at the Switzerland leg. Swiss team driver, Sebastien Schneiter, expressed determination to achieve a win in front of their home spectators during this prestigious sailing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

