French pension strike at EDF extended to April 6 - utility
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:19 IST
- Country:
- France
The industrial action that has caused disruptions at utility EDF since early March has been extended to April 6, the utility said in an online bulletin on Thursday.
The strike against the government's planned pension reform has reduced power at nuclear, hydro and thermal plants for most of the month, and has also delayed maintenance at a handful of nuclear reactors.
