Left Menu

7 arrested for forcing woman to remove her hijab in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

According to police officials, "A case has been registered under sections 153A and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) r/w 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act (TNPHW) and seven including a juvenile has been arrested."

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:54 IST
7 arrested for forcing woman to remove her hijab in Tamil Nadu's Vellore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vellore police on Thursday arrested seven persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her hijab at the Vellore Fort Complex in Tamil Nadu. According to police officials, "A case has been registered under sections 153A and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) r/w 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act (TNPHW) and seven including a juvenile has been arrested."

The police also said that the mobile phones of the accused have been seized and sent to the cyber department for further investigation. Vellore police issued a statement saying, "On 22.3.23 a male and female had gone to Vellore Fort in the evening. A person filmed them without their consent infringing upon their personal rights. A case has been filed under the sections for cyberbullying and action is being taken. Vellore police have asked not to share this video henceforth. If not cases will be filed under cyberbullying and IT act".

Anyone found sharing the video will be would be booked under cyberbullying, atrocities against women and the IT act, informed the police. Recently a video of a couple shot by the accused persons went viral on social media. In the video, the accused were seen questioning the couple and asking their names. When the man told his name and was identified as a Hindu, the group questioned how the women wearing hijab could roam with a Hindu man.

Police said that further investigations are on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023