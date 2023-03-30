Syrian authority reopens all ports except two - state media
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:29 IST
Syria's ports authority reopened all ports except Baniyas and al-Bassit ports on Thursday, after shutting them down a day earlier due to bad weather, state media reported.
The war-ravaged country operates seven sea ports through which it brings in basic needs including food and petroleum products.
