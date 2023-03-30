Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Speaker nominates Naresh Yadav in place of Atishi to MCD

Delhi Assembly Speaker on Thursday nominated Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav for representation in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in place of Atishi, who was elevated as a cabinet minister this month.

30-03-2023
Delhi Assembly Speaker on Thursday nominated Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav for representation in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in place of Atishi, who was elevated as a cabinet minister this month. A notification released by Delhi Assembly Secretariat, said, "Hon'ble Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to nominate Naresh Yadav, Member of the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi in place of Atishi to be represented in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as per the provision of Section 3(3) (b) (iii) of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957."

Assembly Speaker in December last year, nominated 14 AAP MLAs to the MCD, including Atishi (Kalkaji), Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Model Town), Dinesh Mohaniya (Sangam Vihar), Durgesh Kumar (Rajinder Nagar), Gulab Singh (Matiala), Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar) and Mohinder Goyal (Rithala). Pramila Tokas was nominated from R K Puram, Rajkumari Dhillon from Hari Nagar, Rajesh Gupta from Wazirpur, Rituraj Govind from Kirari, Sanjeev Jha from Burari, Vinay Mishra from Dwarka and Anil Kumar Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar.

Atishi's seat got vacant after she took charge as a cabinet minister in March, which prompted the Delhi Assembly Speaker to nominate another party MLA Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli in her place. (ANI)

