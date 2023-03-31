Turkish parliament approves Finland's NATO accession
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 02:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 02:31 IST
Turkey's parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for Helsinki to join the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine.
The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland's membership after Hungary's legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week.
