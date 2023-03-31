"KCR has removed Telangana from his party, why should he not be removed from state?": BJP leader Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and said that KCR has removed Telangana from his party, why should he not be removed from this state? "When the Chief Minister does not give place for the people in his main responsibilities, why should we bear him? Tolerate him? When KCR has removed Telangana from his party, why should he not be removed from this state?" the BJP leader said in a tweet.

"We will not give 3 acres to Dalits, will not give CM post to Dalits, will not fill the job vacancies, will not give unemployment benefits, will not give double bedroom houses, will not give funds to panchayats and municipalities, will just announce, but not give funds to temples - KCR," he added. Earlier in October 2022, CM KCR launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step towards becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) itself was launched in April 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)