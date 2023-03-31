22 held after stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Gujarat's Vadodara

At least 22 people have been caught for allegedly pelting stones during a procession in the Fatehpura area of Vadodara, officials said on Friday. A man was reportedly injured in the stone pelting incident that took place on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami.

This was the second such incident after stones were pelted during another procession taken out in Kumbharwada area of Vadodara on the same day. Talking to the media, Manoj Ninama, Joint CP, Vadodara City said, "Area domination and combing operation underway. Around 200 police personnel have been deployed. So far, 22 people have been detained in connection to the incident."

Talking to the media, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Stones were pelted in Vadodara during the Ram Navami procession. Around 15-17, people have been caught. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV." "The additional force has been sent to Vadodara. Strict action will be taken against stone pelters," Sanghavi said.

Some anti-social elements tried to pelt stones at the Ram Navami procession. Police took prompt action and handled the matter. All the processions have been completed peacefully, Shamsher Singh, Commissioner CP, Vadodara City said. Patrolling is being done. So far, we've detained more than 20 people. Police will take strict action against them, Singh said.

During the 'Rama Navami Shobha Yatra' in Vadodara an incident of stone pelting occurred. In the Fatehpura incident, no one was injured and some persons were injured in the stone pelting by a mob in Kumbharwada, police said.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer. (ANI)

