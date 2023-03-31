MP: 2 dead, several injured after speeding car hits two-wheeler in Indore

At least two persons died and some sustained injuries after a speedy car hit many people in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said. The accident occurred at Tejaji Chowk Palda in the city on Thursday afternoon. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the spot. In the footage, the car was spotted hitting a two-wheeler head-on arriving from the front.

Bhawar Kuan Police station in-charge Shashikant Chauraisa said, "The accident occurred at Tejaji Chowk Palda in which at least two persons died and some persons were seriously injured, who were undergoing treatment. There were three people travelling in the car. The driver of the car, who was in an inebriated state, has been taken into custody." "The car of the accused has also been confiscated and a case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and hit-and-run. Further proceeding into the matter is going on," Chaurasia said. (ANI)

