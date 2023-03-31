Left Menu

MP: 2 dead, several injured after speeding car hits two-wheeler in Indore

Bhawar Kuan Police station in-charge Shashikant Chauraisa said, "The accident occurred at Tejaji Chowk Palda in which at least two persons died and some persons were seriously injured, who were undergoing treatment. There were three people travelling in the car. The driver of the car, who was in an inebriated state, has been taken into custody."

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:38 IST
MP: 2 dead, several injured after speeding car hits two-wheeler in Indore
snap from the CCTV video in which car can be seen hitting a two-wheeler. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two persons died and some sustained injuries after a speedy car hit many people in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said. The accident occurred at Tejaji Chowk Palda in the city on Thursday afternoon. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the spot. In the footage, the car was spotted hitting a two-wheeler head-on arriving from the front.

Bhawar Kuan Police station in-charge Shashikant Chauraisa said, "The accident occurred at Tejaji Chowk Palda in which at least two persons died and some persons were seriously injured, who were undergoing treatment. There were three people travelling in the car. The driver of the car, who was in an inebriated state, has been taken into custody." "The car of the accused has also been confiscated and a case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and hit-and-run. Further proceeding into the matter is going on," Chaurasia said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023