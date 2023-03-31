Left Menu

Norway wealth fund to assess whether to invested in unlisted equities, government says

A decision of whether to do so is ultimately up to the country's government and parliament. The fund pools the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production and invests them abroad in stocks, bonds, property and unlisted renewable projects.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:15 IST
Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, should assess whether it should begin investing in unlisted equities, the finance ministry said on Friday. A decision of whether to do so is ultimately up to the country's government and parliament.

The fund pools the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production and invests them abroad in stocks, bonds, property and unlisted renewable projects. Its current size is equivalent to $242,000 for every Norwegian man, woman and child.

