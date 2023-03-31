South African Paralympic star Pistorius is denied parole
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:54 IST
Former South Africa Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2016 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole by the parole board, South Africa's Department of Correctional Services and lawyer for the victim's family said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
