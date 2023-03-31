Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Karnataka on April 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated visit Karnataka on April 9 to inaugurate an event on completion of 50 years of the Tiger Project

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:58 IST
PM Modi to visit Karnataka on April 9
Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated visit Karnataka on April 9 to inaugurate an event on completion of 50 years of the Tiger Project. During the visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to go on a safari tour in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, sources said.

"PM Modi will inaugurate three-day mega event in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of the Tiger Project," a source said. With Karnataka due to face assembly polls on April 10, the Prime Minister is likely to hold a meeting with BJP workers and officials, sources said.

Political parties are gearing up preparation for assembly polls in Karnataka. The results of assembly polls will be declared on May 13. Karnataka assembly polls are significant for national ambitions of BJP and Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Janata Dal-Securlar leaders have said that the people will reject the national parties in the assembly polls. (ANI)

