IMCD India Expands its Advanced Materials Footprint with the Acquisition of Tradeimpex Polymers

IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD India has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Tradeimpex Polymers (India) Private Limited (''Tradeimpex”), a distributor of high-performance polymers and engineering plastics.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India, Tradeimpex distributes products from leading international suppliers and predominantly serves the mobility market in India. With 24 employees, Tradeimpex generated a revenue of approximately INR 3500 million (ca. EUR 39 million) in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. The company represents leading global suppliers and serves a large group of customers with an extensive portfolio of products alongside commercial and technical support.

“India is a dynamic market, with promising growth prospects, especially in the mobility sector. Tradeimpex is well established in this sector with its professional sales team and high-performance materials sourced from top-tier suppliers. Complementary to our current Advanced Materials business, this acquisition will enhance our presence in India and expand our offerings to the customers. The founding team of Tradeimpex will continue to work along with IMCD, post the completion of the transaction,” said Olivier Champault, Business Group Director, IMCD Advanced Materials.

“It is a privilege to join hands with IMCD and expand in high-growth performance polymers and engineering plastic markets in India. We continue to remain committed to support and service our clients and suppliers,” says Shailendra Negi, Founder President.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2023.

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, is a market leader in the marketing, sales, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends. Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,601 million in 2022 with more than 4,300 employees in over 50 countries on six continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 60,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers. For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Standing (Left to Right) - Mr. Ramanuj Kankani, Finance & Operations Director, IMCD India, Mr. Raju Desai, Advanced Materials Director, IMCD India, Mr. Olivier Champault, Business Group Director, IMCD Advanced Materials, Mr. Nirjhar Negi, Managing Director, Tradeimpex Polymers, Ms. Ila Negi, Director, Tradeimpex Polymers, and Ms. Niyati Nagaich, Director, Tradeimpex Polymers. Sitting (Left to Right) - Mr. Amit Hirani, Managing Director, IMCD India, and Mr. Shailendra Negi, Founder President, Tradeimpex Polymers.

