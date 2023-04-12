Petroecuador appoints Ramon Correa as new general manager

The board of directors of Ecuador's state-owned oil company Petroecuador on Tuesday named Ramon Correa, an engineer, as general manager following recent management changes in the wake of a corruption investigation.

Correa replaces Maria Elisa Soledispa, who was appointed the interim head of Petroecuador following the resignation of former chief Hugo Aguiar, who stepped down after his home was searched by the attorney general's office in a corruption probe.

