Gold climbs Rs 330; silver zooms Rs 840

Gold price climbed Rs 330 to Rs 61,080 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 60,750 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 840 to Rs 75,780 per kilogram.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,080 per 10 gram, up Rs 330 per 10 gram,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,011 per ounce and USD 25.17 per ounce, respectively.

''Gold price edged higher as the dollar pulled back, with investors focusing on key US inflation data due later in the day for signs on how close interest rates are to be peaking.

''After inflation numbers, we also have the FOMC meeting minutes and hence comments from Fed officials and the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also be important to keep an eye on,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

