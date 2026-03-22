NeuCyber Neurotech: China's Bid Against Neuralink

NeuCyber Neurotech, a Chinese state-supported brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, acknowledges its technology lags three years behind Elon Musk's Neuralink. This comes amid an intense race by Beijing to advance BCI technology.

In a significant development, China recently became the first nation to approve a commercially viable invasive BCI medical device. This move signals China's determination to lead in cutting-edge scientific advancements.

The country is also the second, after the United States, to launch human trials for BCI technology, highlighting its commitment to pioneering in this revolutionary sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)