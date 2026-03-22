BTS and Netflix: Unveiling Global Music Phenomena

BTS, the South Korean Kpop sensation, is back with a bang as they prepare to host a comeback concert in Seoul, which will be Netflix's inaugural global livestream music concert broadcasted to 190 countries. This event marks the release of their new album after a three-year hiatus.

Acclaimed actor and martial artist Chuck Norris, famous for his roles in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and numerous action films, has passed away at age 86, as announced by his family. Tributes from fans and celebrities across the globe have started pouring in to honor his legacy.

In other entertainment news, Stevie Young of AC/DC has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires but is expected to perform soon. Netflix and Warner Music Group have announced a collaboration to produce a series of documentaries exploring the lives of legendary and contemporary artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)