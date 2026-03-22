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BTS and Netflix: Unveiling Global Music Phenomena

The entertainment scene is abuzz as BTS announces a highly anticipated comeback concert in Seoul. Streaming giant Netflix will broadcast this global event to 190 countries, marking its first global livestream of a music concert. Meanwhile, Chuck Norris passes away and AC/DC's Stevie Young hospitalizes but is set to perform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 02:26 IST
BTS and Netflix: Unveiling Global Music Phenomena
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BTS, the South Korean Kpop sensation, is back with a bang as they prepare to host a comeback concert in Seoul, which will be Netflix's inaugural global livestream music concert broadcasted to 190 countries. This event marks the release of their new album after a three-year hiatus.

Acclaimed actor and martial artist Chuck Norris, famous for his roles in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and numerous action films, has passed away at age 86, as announced by his family. Tributes from fans and celebrities across the globe have started pouring in to honor his legacy.

In other entertainment news, Stevie Young of AC/DC has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires but is expected to perform soon. Netflix and Warner Music Group have announced a collaboration to produce a series of documentaries exploring the lives of legendary and contemporary artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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