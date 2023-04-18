Left Menu

Bay Capital eyes Rs 5,000 cr AUM from its first, open-ended AIF

Bay Capital Investment Advisors, an India-focused investment manager, is expecting to garner Rs 5,000 crore in AUM from its maiden equity, long-only, category III open-ended AIF, over the next five years.The fund would seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of up to 30 businesses across consumption, digitization, financialization, and i-outsourcing.The AIF may also selectively buy securities of late-stage pre-IPO companies and is agnostic across sectors and market capitalization, the company said in a statement.Bay has also launched a specialized portfolio management scheme, Ritwick Ghoshal, the managing partner and chief executive of Bay Capital said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:51 IST
Bay Capital eyes Rs 5,000 cr AUM from its first, open-ended AIF

Bay Capital Investment Advisors, an India-focused investment manager, is expecting to garner Rs 5,000 crore in AUM from its maiden equity, long-only, category III open-ended AIF, over the next five years.

The fund would seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of up to 30 businesses across consumption, digitization, financialization, and i-outsourcing.

The AIF may also selectively buy securities of late-stage pre-IPO companies and is agnostic across sectors and market capitalization, the company said in a statement.

Bay has also launched a specialized portfolio management scheme, Ritwick Ghoshal, the managing partner and chief executive of Bay Capital said. Bay Capital Investment Advisors is also an advisor to Bay Capital Partners, which has offices in Mauritius and London. Its India fund, launched in 2014 has an AUM in excess of USD 700 million now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023