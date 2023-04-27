Left Menu

Bangladesh Army Chief on three-day visit to India, offers tributes at National War Memorial

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed ways to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two nations.

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed lays a wreath at the National War Memorial (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed who's on a three-day visit to India laid a wreath to the war heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Thursday, officials said. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed ways to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two nations.

General Pande and General Ahmed also signed an implementing arrangement for the training of Peacekeepers deployed in the United Nations. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, "General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed #COAS, #Bangladesh Army and discussed ways to further strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies."

In another tweet, he said, "An Implementing Arrangement for training of Peacekeepers deployed in United Nations #Peacekeeping operations was also signed in presence of both the Chiefs." In another tweet, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, "General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff #COAS, #BangladeshArmy, laid a wreath at National War Memorial #NWM & received a Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock. The General Officer is on a three-day visit to #India."

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also held discussions on issues of bilateral and regional interest, as well as avenues to further build upon the historic defence ties between the armed forces of two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

