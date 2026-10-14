Tripura CM Manik Saha Distributes Appointment Letters to Assistant Professors, Youth Organisers; Scooties Given to Meritorious Girls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha distributes appointment letters to Assistant Professors under the Higher Education Department and Youth Organisers under the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, besides distributing scooties to meritorious girl students under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana at Matangini Pritilata Sabhagriha, Women’s College, Agartala. The initiatives reflect the state government's focus on strengthening higher education, creating employment opportunities for youth and promoting women's empowerment through good governance and merit-based support.

The appointment letters are aimed at strengthening the state's higher education and youth affairs sectors, while the scooty distribution scheme seeks to encourage meritorious girl students and facilitate their access to educational institutions. The Tripura government has been emphasising transparent recruitment, youth development and initiatives aimed at expanding educational opportunities for women.

The programme brings together the state's education and youth development initiatives on a common platform, highlighting the government's commitment to human resource development and inclusive growth. Kishore Barman, Higher Education Minister; Tinku Roy, Minister of Sports; and Milind Ramteke, Secretary, are present amidst dignitaries, youths and students.

Earlier, Saha said that the present state government, committed to developing the state's air connectivity, is pushing to resume flights at Kailashahar Airport. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Saha said this while presiding over a high-level review meeting on the redevelopment of Kailashahar Airport under the UDAN project at the Secretariat Conference Hall on Tuesday.

“The state government, with the help of the Central Government, has taken the initiative to resume flight operations at Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district after a gap of 35 years. If the airport is found suitable for flight operations, it will also play an important role in the state's internal air connectivity and national security,” he said. (ANI)