PM Modi holds roadshow in Karnataka's Tumakuru

A large number of supporters queued up on both sides of the road through which the Prime Minister's vehicle passed and cheered for him.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka's Tumakuru district. The Prime Minister greeted and waved at the crowd standing on the running board of the vehicle.

In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take out a 36.6-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday covering 17 assembly constituencies of the city, said sources. Over 10 lakh people are expected to take part.

PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state on Sunday, May 7. PM Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka on the last day of the election campaigning for which preparations are already on.

Prior to this, PM Modi took out a roadshow of 5 kilometres in Bengaluru, and a roadshow in Mysore, with participation from a large number of people. Earlier, on Tuesday, Prime Minister held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi.

During the roadshow, people queued up on both sides of the road through which the Prime Minister's cavalcade passed and cheered for him. They also showered flower petals on him. While riding on the top of a truck, PM Modi greeted people by waving his hands.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

