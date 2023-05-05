Left Menu

RR opt to bat against GT

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:20 IST
RR opt to bat against GT

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bat against Gujarat Titans after winning the toss in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Adam Zampa came in place of Jason Holder in RR playing XI, while Shubman Gill is one of the substitutes at Gujarat Titans.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

