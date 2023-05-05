Atiq Ahmed's lawyer meets gangster's son Umar Ahmed in Lucknow jail

Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Vijay Mishra on Friday met Atiq's son Umar Ahmed in Lucknow District Jail. Vijay Mishra said that he met Umar to give legal advice and added that he was meeting Umar for the first time after the Atiq-Ashraf killings.

"Met Umar Ahmed to give legal advice. Discussed with Umar about his case and how to proceed further", Vijay Mishra said. Mishra further said that Umar was troubled by the death of his father and uncle and related incidents.

"Umar was clearly troubled and it was visible on Umar's face due to the murder of his father and uncle and his mother being declared a wanted criminal", he said. Mishra added, "Last week I had come to meet him but I was not given permission. So today I submitted an application in the CBI court for a meeting. The CBI judge through video conferencing ordered the jailer to arrange a meeting and ordered a report from the jail."

Gangster Atiq Ahmad's eldest son Umar has been lodged in the Lucknow district jail since August 2022. He surrendered himself in the Lucknow CBI court over an alleged kidnapping and torture case. Atiq's second eldest son Ali has also been jailed in an extortion case in Naini central prison in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Atiq's wife Shaishta Parveen has been on the run ever since the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf and also the death of Atiq's son Azad Ahmed in an encounter with the STF on April 13. Shaista carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on her. (ANI)

