Delhi: Minor killed in firing in Govindpuri

"A firing and stabbing incident happened at a Hookah bar in Delhi's Govindpuri area. We received information at around 3.15 pm today, one Kunal Joshi, a minor, died due to bullet injuries," a police official said.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 18:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One minor died due to bullet injuries after a firing incident in Govindpuri, police said on Saturday. "Today a call was received at 3.15 pm at PS Kalkaji of firing, a total of 7-8 boys had come, and a police team reached the spot Govindpuri extension. On the first floor, a Hookah bar was being run secretively which officially had been closed on April 1. After arriving at the spot we found a pool of blood and tissues on the floor," a police official said.

Police further mentioned that the minor boy was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. "The local inquiry revealed that the injured had been taken to AIIMS Trauma where local police also reached. It was found that one Kunal (17) had been brought dead with a gunshot injury in the head. Another victim named Rahul was also brought with an injury in his leg," the official said.

Delhi Police said that an investigation is underway in this matter. "The local and technical investigation has revealed the involvement of local ruffians. One suspect has been identified who is a juvenile. Further investigation is underway into the matter," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

