Women entrepreneurs can bring positive change in society: Director J-K Entrepreneurship Development Institute

The director of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Saturday presided over a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Program (EAP) and said that women entrepreneurs can bring positive change in society. The one-day EAP was organized by Government Degree College for Women (GDCW), Pulwama in collaboration with JKEDI, said an official release.

According to the release, the program is a part of the ongoing efforts of the Institute to create mass awareness among the educated youth of UT. The theme of the program revolved around women entrepreneurs and their contribution to the overall startup ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir. "JKEDI intends to reach every corner of J-K and create awareness about entrepreneurship. With the potential to change the economic landscape of the UT, it can be a game changer. There are a lot of government initiatives to aid and support startups and aspiring entrepreneurs and one must avail such incentives to push their businesses. Women entrepreneurs can bring positive change and create an all-inclusive and balanced society," said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of JKEDI.

"I request the youth who are the future of J-K to think in terms of making a new beginning by taking the reins of the nation and become role models and capitalize their skills and available resources for a better tomorrow," he added. Principal GDCW, Pulwama, Prof. Yasmeen Farooq Khan also highlighted various issues concerning women entrepreneurs and motivated the young students to choose entrepreneurship as a first career option. Hundreds of students participated in the program.

Senior faculty members of JKEDI also participated in the program and spoke about various activities and programs of the Institute. District Nodal Officer, JKEDI Pulwama also gave a presentation highlighting the achievements of the Institute. To motivate the young students, a number of inspiring success stories of women entrepreneurs from Pulwama and other parts of the UT were also showcased at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)