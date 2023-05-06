Left Menu

Odisha govt sanctions financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for each patient suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy



ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:38 IST
Odisha govt sanctions financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for each patient suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Extending financial support to the patients suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), the state government has allowed one-time financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs to each discharged patient for meeting the requirements towards electric wheelchair, appropriate physiotherapy, genetic test and treatments in higher super speciality institutions. Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha has issued a notification to this effect.

The notification outlined the procedure to be followed for disbursement of the financial assistance. It mentioned that the family of the patients would represent before the concerned district Collector for financial assistance. The representation would be verified by the concerned Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer.

After the due procedure, the Collector of the concerned district would sanction the assistance of Rs 10 lakhs from the Chief Minister's relief fund (CMRF), which would be credited to the bank account of the living patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

