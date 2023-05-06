Left Menu

Five dead in Bihar's Vaishali after truck rams into car

In a tragic road accident five people lost their lives after a truck rammed into a car in Bihar's Vaishali on Saturday, said police.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:52 IST
Five dead in Bihar's Vaishali after truck rams into car
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic road accident five people lost their lives after a truck rammed into a car in Bihar's Vaishali on Saturday, said police. According to the police, the incident happens around 2:30 PM near Chikanota Chowk of Baligaon police station area of the district. The impact of the collision was so intense that car turned into junk and the bodies of passengers strangled in it, which were taken out after cutting the car.

Following the information, police reached the spot and send the bodies for post-mortem while the injured were rushed to Hajipur Civil Hospital but later they succumbed to injuries. All the deceased were said to be members of a family who were on their way to Samistipur after attending a function in Muzaffarpur.

SDPO Saurabh Suman said, "In a head-to-head collision between a car and a truck, three people died on the spot while two died while undergoing treatment. As soon as we received the information shifted the injured to hospital and bodies for post-mortem." "Damaged car and truck were moved aside so that the traffic movement not get disrupted. We are investigating the incident further, said the SDPO further. A CCTV video of the accident has also surfaced, in which it is clearly visible how the truck and the car collided," the SDPO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

