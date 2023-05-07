Left Menu

TN BJP chief Annamalai hits out at Congress, says 'stop making a mockery of yourselves'

Hitting out at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said the Congress has fielded a candidate whom central agencies raided for links to funding extremists and is now speaking of sovereignty.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 16:02 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said the Congress has fielded a candidate whom central agencies raided for links to funding extremists and is now speaking of sovereignty. Resharing the post shared by Congress on Twitter, Annamalai said, "Congress party, which was in cohort with banned PFI, extends an olive branch to parties such as SDPI for electoral gains, has fielded a candidate who central agencies raided for links to funding extremists is speaking of sovereignty. Kindly stop making a mockery of yourselves!"

A post shared by the official handle of the Congress party said, "CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas, 'The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity." Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubballi district on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi also said that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra perturbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it was carried out against 'those spreading hatred.'

Sonia Gandhi said that Bharat Jodo Yatra was done against those people who are spreading hatred in the country and the BJP got perturbed by it. "Bharat Jodo Yatra was done against people who do only one work: spreading hatred. Such people can never bring any development in Karnataka. BJP got perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra", Sonia said.

She alleged that the BJP leaders never answered any questions. "They (BJP) think democratic principles are in their pockets. Does democracy work like this?" she added. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

