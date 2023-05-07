Fresh snowfall, rain brings down mercury in Himachal Pradesh

Wintry conditions revived in mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh as high-altitude tribal areas received fresh snowfall while moderate intermittent rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of the state. Gondla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received 5.5 cm and 3.2 cm of snow while Bharmour in Chamba recorded the highest rainfall of 30 mm, followed by 19 mm in Mandi's Jogindernagar and 18.2 mm in Kullu's Banjar.

The fresh snowfall and rain caused a sharp fall in minimum temperatures which stayed two to eight degrees below normal.

Parts of Sundernagar, Shimla, Bhuntar, Kangra, Nahan and Nurpur were lashed by thunderstorms while gusty winds swept Nurpur and Bilaspur. However, reports of damage to crops and fruits are pouring from Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una.

The local Met office issued a 'yellow' warning of thunderstorms and lightning on May 8 and predicted light to moderate rain in low and mid hills. Meanwhile, light rain and snow are expected in higher reaches on May 8 and 9.

As many as 16 roads are blocked in the state following the inclement weather conditions, while 719 transformers have been disrupted. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, which received 85 per cent deficit rains during March 2023, is witnessing periodical snowfall and rains, reducing the deficit to 53 per cent in May.

The residents who were worried about drought-like conditions during summers are feeling relieved as agriculture in the district is rainfed.

Due to deficit rains during winters, people were worried that the natural sources of water would dry up during the summers creating a scarcity of drinking water also for irrigation.

Former Zila Parishad Vice President, Rigjin Samphlel Harpa, from Kwaring village, said that he led a deputation from his village to Shimla and also apprised the chief minister and deputy chief minister along with local MLA Ravi Thakur about the situation.

Rigjin said that the current spell of rain and snow is a boon for farmers as it would provide nutrition for forest wealth. However, providing irrigation facilities to villages in Lahaul is of utmost importance.

Thakur said that the main demand of the people of Lahaul and Spiti is the strengthening of irrigation facilities and the state government's priority is to solve this problem. The matter has been taken up with the CM and Deputy CM and I have already taken two rounds of Lahaul and visited Spiti once and another is proposed soon, he said. Meanwhile, concerned over the loss of crops due to unseasonal rains and inclement weather conditions in several parts of the state, CPI (M) leader and Shimla district general secretary Sanjay Chauhan on Sunday urged the government to immediately assess the losses and give adequate compensation to the farmers.

In a statement issued here, Chauhan said that besides wheat, apple, pears and other fruits and unseasonal vegetables have been damaged in parts of the state and farmers have suffered losses in crores of rupees.

