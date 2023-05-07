Himachal reports 24 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh reported 24 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Sunday. A total of 107 recoveries were made in the past 24 hours.

"No death was reported in the past 24 hours and the active cases in the state stand at 452," the bulletin said. "A total of 533 tests were conducted out of which 377 were RT-PCR tests," it mentioned.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,380 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. India's active caseload currently stands at 27,212.

As many as 5,188 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,44,10,738. The recovery rate in the country is 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate currently is 1.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 2.38 per cent. Earlier on April 20, in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the Covid-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, made the announcement while addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 and global health issues. (ANI)

