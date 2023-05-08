Left Menu

J-K: BSF soldier killed, 6 injured in Poonch accident

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:15 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:15 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been killed and six others were injured when a BSF vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in the Mankote sector of Poonch district on Sunday, said BSF. The deceased has been identified as Constable Ram Chandran.

The other injured personnel, all constables, have been identified as Feroz Ahmed, Sanjay Sarkar, Karamjeet Singh, Ajay Singh, Devender Singh and Emdadul Haque (driver). Official sources said, "The BSF Vehicles skidded off the road and fell into a 250-feet deep gorge, leading to the injuries to seven personnel. The injured personnel were later shifted to hospital and one of them identified as Constable Ram Chandran of 158 battalion BSF succumbed to his injuries. Chandran had suffered a serious head injury."

According to officials, the police have registered a case and taken up further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

