Left Menu

J-K: Ex-terrorist turned OGW arrested in Kupwara district, 1 grenade recovered

In a joint action, Kupwara Police along with Army has arrested an ex-terrorist turned OGW from the Kralpora area of the Kupwara district and recovered one grenade, an official statement said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:18 IST
J-K: Ex-terrorist turned OGW arrested in Kupwara district, 1 grenade recovered
J-K: Ex-terrorist turned OGW arrested (Photo/ source: Kashmir Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint action, Kupwara Police along with Army has arrested an ex-terrorist turned overground worker (OGW) from the Kralpora area of the Kupwara district and recovered one grenade, an official statement said on Sunday. Acting on specific intelligence generated by Kupwara police, a joint Naka was established at Main Market Karlpora by Kupwara Police and Army Camp Panzgam, the statement said.

During the Naka checking, the OGW moving in suspicious circumstances tried to evade the presence of Naka personnel but was apprehended. One grenade was recovered from his possession. According to the statement, the OGW was later identified as Rafiq Ahmad Khan son of Habib Ullah Khan, a resident of Waterkhani Drugmulla Kupwara.

Rafiq is a surrendered Pakistan-trained terrorist who is now working as an OGW for the terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen(HM). During preliminary investigations, he revealed that the grenade was received by him from the Chogul area of Handwara and was to be delivered to someone in the Kralpora area on the instructions of his Pakistan-based HM handler to be thrown at security forces.

A case under relevant provisions of the UA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and investigations taken up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023