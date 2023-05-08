Abu Dhabi's ADGM financial centre to expand by ten times its current size

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will expand its area of jurisdiction to ten times its current footprint, it said on Monday, part of Abu Dhabi's plans to diversify by making its financial sector a major contributor to the economy.

ADGM, a financial free zone and the international financial centre of the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, will add al-Reem Island to its current location on al-Maryah Island. ADGM said the expansion would create one of the largest concentrated financial districts in the world, with an area of 1,438 hectares.

Since its founding in October 2015, ADGM has 5,500 business licences operating within it, it said.

