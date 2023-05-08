Left Menu

Stellantis India names Aditya Jairaj as Deputy Managing Director

Global automotive group Stellantis on Monday said it has appointed Aditya Jairaj as the Deputy Managing Director with effect from May 4. Jairaj will also lead the Jeep brands operations in the country.Stellantis India CEO Managing Director Roland Bouchara said Jairaj brings a proven track record of value creation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 14:38 IST
Stellantis India names Aditya Jairaj as Deputy Managing Director
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Stellantis )
  • Country:
  • India

Global automotive group Stellantis on Monday said it has appointed Aditya Jairaj as the Deputy Managing Director with effect from May 4. Jairaj will also lead the Jeep brand's operations in the country.

Stellantis India CEO & Managing Director Roland Bouchara said Jairaj brings a proven track record of value creation. ''The India strategy is a key pillar for the group as an important element of localization efforts in the region and transforming the mobility landscape in India through our two-pronged brand approach,'' he added.

Jairaj has more than 17 years of experience in the automotive sector.

Before joining Stellantis, he served as the Head, EV Strategy and Transformation, for Nissan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023