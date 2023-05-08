Left Menu

UPL Q4 net profit falls 43 pc to Rs 792 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:49 IST
UPL Q4 net profit falls 43 pc to Rs 792 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture solutions provider UPL on Monday reported 42.56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 792 crore for March quarter 2022-23.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 1,379 crore in the year-ago period, UPL said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue grew 4.46 per cent to Rs 16,569 crore as compared with Rs 15,861 crore in the year-ago period.

''We delivered a resilient set of results for FY23 despite facing significant headwinds in the final quarter...We reduced our gross debt by over USD 600 million and net debt by USD 440 million driven by improved cash flow from operations and a leaner working capital cycle,'' UPL Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said.

He said, in line with the company's priority of creating shareholder value, UPL created distinct pure play platforms during the year to bring in enhanced focus and operational freedom to pursue independent growth strategies thereby unleashing the growth potential of each of UPL's distinct platforms.

''...as we look ahead to FY24, we are well-positioned to deal with the market headwinds and deliver better profitability growth. In the longer-term, we remain confident of achieving our growth ambitions and transforming the food value chain with emphasis on sustainability,'' Shroff added.

UPL Global Crop Protection CEO Mike Frank said FY23 was a tale of two distinct periods, the company's performance in the first nine months delivered 20 per cent growth in revenue and EBITDA.

The fourth quarter was an unusual one with pricing pressure and delayed purchases by channel in the post-patent space due to oversupply of certain molecules, Frank said.

Shares of the company were trading 0.04 per cent up at Rs 715 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023