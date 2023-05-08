Left Menu

Denmark, Sweden sign solidarity agreement on gas supply

"No country in the EU or the Nordic region can solve the energy supply crisis alone," Bottzauw added. The majority of the natural gas used in Sweden comes via a pipeline from Denmark.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 18:49 IST
Denmark, Sweden sign solidarity agreement on gas supply

Denmark and Sweden have signed an agreement on mutual support in case of gas shortages, the energy authorities of the two countries said on Monday. In the case of gas shortages or disruptions, Denmark will help secure supply to Swedish customers protected by the agreement, including about 30,000 households, hospitals and emergency services, Sweden's energy authority said.

"The agreement we have signed today reflects the great work and cooperation that has taken place in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the director of the Danish Energy Authority, Kristoffer Bottzauw, said in a separate statement. "No country in the EU or the Nordic region can solve the energy supply crisis alone," Bottzauw added.

The majority of the natural gas used in Sweden comes via a pipeline from Denmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023